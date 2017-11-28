FILE - This undated file aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. As New Mexico lawmakers debate possible changes to the state's tax structure, one concern is whether purchases made by national laboratories located in the state will continue to result in gross receipts tax revenue. Data presented to lawmakers shows the for-profit consortium that currently manages Los Alamos National Laboratory has paid between $48 million and $100 million a year in gross receipts taxes.
FILE - This undated file aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. As New Mexico lawmakers debate possible changes to the state's tax structure, one concern is whether purchases made by national laboratories located in the state will continue to result in gross receipts tax revenue. Data presented to lawmakers shows the for-profit consortium that currently manages Los Alamos National Laboratory has paid between $48 million and $100 million a year in gross receipts taxes. The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
FILE - This undated file aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. As New Mexico lawmakers debate possible changes to the state's tax structure, one concern is whether purchases made by national laboratories located in the state will continue to result in gross receipts tax revenue. Data presented to lawmakers shows the for-profit consortium that currently manages Los Alamos National Laboratory has paid between $48 million and $100 million a year in gross receipts taxes. The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

More Politics News

Los Alamos National lab to get new director Jan. 1

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:42 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.

Los Alamos National Laboratory will have a new director at the start of the year.

Officials with Los Alamos National Security, LLC, the contractor that manages the northern New Mexico lab, announced Tuesday that Terry Wallace will take over as director and company president Jan. 1.

Wallace will replace Charles McMillian, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Officials say Wallace's national security expertise makes him the right person for the job. He will oversee a $2.5 billion budget and thousands of employees.

Los Alamos National Security's multibillion-dollar contract to manage the lab expires in 2018 and federal officials have started the bidding process.

The lab also has come under increased scrutiny for a series of safety lapses that included the mishandling of nuclear material.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video