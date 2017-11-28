More Politics News

Sununu requests major disaster declaration following storm

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:36 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a major disaster declaration and federal emergency assistance for five counties following an October storm that caused widespread damage and power outages.

The combination of heavy rainfall and damaging winds caused severe damages to hundreds of miles of local and state roadways and dozens of bridges and culverts in New Hampshire Oct. 29-Oct. 30. The high winds damaged many trees and power lines, disrupting electricity to approximately 270,000 customers.

Sununu, a Republican, on Tuesday requested assistance for Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton, and Sullivan counties.

This would be the third federally declared disaster the state has experienced in the last seven months.

