Woodbury mayor files to run for governor as Republican

The mayor of Woodbury has filed to run for Minnesota governor in 2018.
Mary Giuliani Stephens registered to run for the state's top job on Monday as a Republican.
Stephens has been mayor of Woodbury since 2011 after serving four years on the suburb's city council. She's the first woman to announce a bid for the GOP nomination in a field of a dozen Republican candidates.
Stephens did not immediately return a request for comment.
Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office after his second term ends next year, setting off a wide open race to replace him.
