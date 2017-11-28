More Politics News

Woodbury mayor files to run for governor as Republican

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 03:15 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The mayor of Woodbury has filed to run for Minnesota governor in 2018.

Mary Giuliani Stephens registered to run for the state's top job on Monday as a Republican.

Stephens has been mayor of Woodbury since 2011 after serving four years on the suburb's city council. She's the first woman to announce a bid for the GOP nomination in a field of a dozen Republican candidates.

Stephens did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office after his second term ends next year, setting off a wide open race to replace him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video