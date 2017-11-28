City leaders in western Iowa to take action against casino

Leaders in a western Iowa city say they'll ask the courts to block a proposed tribal casino that officials in Nebraska also oppose.
The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs City Council is organizing to take legal action against a recent National Indian Gaming Commission decision that approved a plan from the Ponca Tribe to build a casino in nearby Carter Lake, Iowa.
Carter Lake is just northeast of Omaha, Nebraska. The tribe has been trying to pursue the project for about 10 years.
The decision was announced during a City Council meeting on Monday. Some council members say the proposed casino would compete with Council Bluffs' three casinos.
Council members say they will have a strategy for how to move forward within the coming weeks.
