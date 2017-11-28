More Politics News

City leaders in western Iowa to take action against casino

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:48 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa

Leaders in a western Iowa city say they'll ask the courts to block a proposed tribal casino that officials in Nebraska also oppose.

The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs City Council is organizing to take legal action against a recent National Indian Gaming Commission decision that approved a plan from the Ponca Tribe to build a casino in nearby Carter Lake, Iowa.

Carter Lake is just northeast of Omaha, Nebraska. The tribe has been trying to pursue the project for about 10 years.

The decision was announced during a City Council meeting on Monday. Some council members say the proposed casino would compete with Council Bluffs' three casinos.

Council members say they will have a strategy for how to move forward within the coming weeks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video