More Politics News

ACLU: Traffic ticket quotas break Rhode Island law

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:46 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Civil liberties advocates say Rhode Island police departments that require officers to issue a certain number of traffic tickets are breaking a state law and should stop.

The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday said it sent a letter to the state's police chiefs following reports by WJAR-TV of officers being mandated to make a certain number of stops within a certain timeframe and not to give warnings.

The letter from ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown cites a state law enacted in 2010 that specifically prohibits the practice.

He says the ACLU is considering legal action.

Brown says ticket quotas send a message that police enforcement is more about making money than enforcing the law fairly.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video