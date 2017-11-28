ACLU: Traffic ticket quotas break Rhode Island law

Civil liberties advocates say Rhode Island police departments that require officers to issue a certain number of traffic tickets are breaking a state law and should stop.
The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday said it sent a letter to the state's police chiefs following reports by WJAR-TV of officers being mandated to make a certain number of stops within a certain timeframe and not to give warnings.
The letter from ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown cites a state law enacted in 2010 that specifically prohibits the practice.
He says the ACLU is considering legal action.
Brown says ticket quotas send a message that police enforcement is more about making money than enforcing the law fairly.
