Man hospitalized after being shot by St. Louis police

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:40 PM

ST. LOUIS

A man is hospitalized in St. Louis after being shot by police during an altercation.

Two officers suffered minor injuries in the incident on Tuesday, but police have not said how they were hurt.

The shooting happened in western St. Louis, but police have not provided details about what led to the altercation. The condition of the man who was shot has not been disclosed.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in St. Louis in less than a week. On Thanksgiving Day, 17-year-old Rehyen Bost-McMurray was fatally shot by officers who said he pointed a gun at them. A 14-year-old was also shot but survived.

