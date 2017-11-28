More Politics News

Lawmakers urged to prevent insurance contract disputes

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to consider ways to prevent or mitigate any future impasses between insurance companies and health care systems, like the seven-week dispute between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Ideas being suggested Tuesday range from the state setting hospital rates to the creation of a new binding arbitration system.

The Insurance and Real Estate Committee is holding hearings on the Hartford HealthCare and Anthem standoff, despite their recent agreement on a new three-year contract. Thousands of Connecticut patients insured through Anthem were considered out-of-network and faced higher out-of-pocket costs, canceled medical procedures and had general confusion about coverage.

Representatives from both entities are apologizing for the disruption, noting it was a rarity. But State Comptroller Kevin Lembo warns similar disputes could occur in the future.

