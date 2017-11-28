More Politics News

Brown, Buehler could break spending record in race

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 48 MINUTES AGO

SALEM, Ore.

Gov. Kate Brown and Republican Rep. Knute Buehler have together raised $5.3 million in the 2018 race for governor, putting them on pace to exceed the most expensive governor's race in state history.

Democrat John Kitzhaber and Republican Chris Dudley raised and spent more than $17.7 million in their 2010 race for governor, won narrowly by Kitzhaber. At this point in 2009, the year before the election, neither Kitzhaber or Dudley had even announced they were running. Both filed in early February 2010.

The Bend Bulletin reports that Brown and Buehler have each already surpassed the $2 million fundraising mark. Buehler has raised $1.96 million this year. When added to the $141,000 he carried over from last year, his total is $2.11 million. He's spent just over $549,000 and currently has $1.55 million in the bank.

Brown has raised $1.89 million this year. When added to the $1.2 million she rolled over from last year, it gives her a total of just under $3.15 million. She has spent $1.17 million and has $1.96 million in the bank.

The numbers could be higher. Under state law, candidates have 30 days to report contributions and expenditures. Buehler has consistently reported both as they come in. His last recorded contribution was Nov. 26. Brown has returned to her earlier practice of filing in intermittent spurts, as the law allows. Her current last registered contribution is from Nov. 4.

Whether a crowded primary campaign will materialize against Buehler is yet to be seen. Bend entrepreneur Sam Carpenter is also vying for the GOP nomination. High-profile conservative Republicans such as Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, House Minority Leader Mike McLane of Powell Butte, and Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer have looked into the race and passed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video