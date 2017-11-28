In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd as the last speaker at final session of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Obama is re-emerging on the global stage with a three-country tour that includes meetings with the leaders of China and India. Obama’s office says he arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to speak at a business summit.
Obama re-emerges on global stage with trip to Asia, France

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:36 PM

WASHINGTON

Former President Barack Obama is re-emerging on the global stage with a three-country tour that includes meetings with the leaders of China and India.

Obama's office says he arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday to speak at a business conference. He'll also address an education conference in Beijing before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Then in India, Obama will speak at a leadership meeting in New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He'll also hold a town hall meeting for young people hosted by his foundation.

Obama's trip finishes in Paris, where he'll speak at another conference and have private meetings.

The tour comes as President Donald Trump is courting the leaders of China and India, as he did during a visit to Beijing earlier this month.

