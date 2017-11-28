More Politics News

Arkansas judge threatens to halt birth certificate issuance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

An Arkansas judge is threatening to block the state from issuing new birth certificates if attorneys don't quickly fix a birth certificate law that the U.S. Supreme Court says illegally favors heterosexual parents.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Monday gave attorneys for the state and three same-sex couples until Jan. 5 to find language that should be stricken from the state's law.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June sided with Fox's 2015 ruling that struck down part of the law defining parents by gender. That overturned a decision by the state Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court last month ordered Fox to come up with a way for the state to comply with the U.S. court's decision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video