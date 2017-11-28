More Politics News

Minnesota Rep. Cornish will resign at November's end

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Republican state lawmaker accused in a string of sexual harassment allegations is officially resigning.

Rep. Tony Cornish submitted his resignation letter Monday evening to Gov. Mark Dayton. The Vernon Center lawmaker had represented his southwestern Minnesota District for eight terms and became the face of efforts to expand gun rights at the Capitol.

Cornish was accused of making unwanted advances on several women. A female lobbyist said he repeatedly propositioned her for sex and once pushed her into a wall while trying to kiss her.

His resignation was part of an agreement with the lobbyist to avert a potential lawsuit. It's effective at the end of November.

A Democratic state senator is also resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. Dayton will call a special election to fill both seats.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video