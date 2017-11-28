Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers an address at the Wilson Center in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Tillerson seeks to reassure Europe of America's commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship ahead of a trip to several European capitals next week.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers an address at the Wilson Center in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Tillerson seeks to reassure Europe of America's commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship ahead of a trip to several European capitals next week. Sait Serkan Gurbuz AP Photo
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers an address at the Wilson Center in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Tillerson seeks to reassure Europe of America's commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship ahead of a trip to several European capitals next week. Sait Serkan Gurbuz AP Photo

More Politics News

Tillerson 'offended' at reports he is dismantling State Dept

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

November 28, 2017 12:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is "offended" by a growing number of harshly critical reports about his leadership of the State Department. He denies he's "hollowing out" the ranks of U.S. diplomats by forcing people out.

Tillerson's comments Tuesday came amid a crescendo of criticism from former diplomats, lawmakers, academics and others that he is intentionally dismantling the State Department for political reasons. Tillerson said such critiques are offensive the men and women who work at the department. "I am offended on their behalf that somehow we don't have a State Department that works," he said.

He spoke shortly after The New York Times published the latest broadside from two of the department's most respected retired career diplomats who said Tillerson is destroying the U.S. Foreign Service.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video