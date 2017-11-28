More Politics News

Today in Nebraska-December

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Dec. 1

1868 — The first state capitol was ready for occupancy.

1946 — A $4 million contract was let for construction of the Enders dam on Frenchman Creek in Chase County.

1948 — Timothy Iron Bear was executed in the electric chair in Lincoln for killing a ranch woman who lived near Rushville.

Dec. 2

1863 — President Abraham Lincoln designated Omaha as the starting point for the transcontinental railroad's westward push. Ground was broken on the same date one year later.

1919 — A state constitutional convention began.

Dec. 3

1873 — The city of Kearney incorporated.

Dec. 4

1951 — Robert D. Harrison, a Norfolk oil man and Republican, defeated Fremont Mayor Carl F. Olson, a Democrat, in a race for the U.S. House seat from Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District.

1959 — Keith Neville, a Democrat who was Nebraska governor, 1917-1919, died in North Platte. He was 75.

Dec. 5

1858 — William Richardson resigned as territorial governor in protest of President James Buchanan's pro-slavery policy for Kansas. J. Sterling Morton became acting governor.

1972 — Johnny Rodgers, the University of Nebraska's all-purpose back, won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's outstanding college football player.

2007 — A 19-year-old fatally wounded eight people at the Von Maur department store at Omaha's Westroads Mall. The gunman, Robert Hawkins, then killed himself.

Dec. 6

1875 — The federal government decreed that all Sioux Indians in Nebraska must report to a reservation or be considered hostile.

1890 — The city of Gering was incorporated.

Dec. 7

1873 — Author Willa Cather, whose novels were often set on the plains of Nebraska, was born in Winchester, Va.

Dec. 8

1934 — A nationwide federal cleanup drive against drug users and dealers resulted in more than 500 arrests, and 28 of those arrested were taken to Omaha.

Dec. 9

1854 — Residents of Bellevue accused acting Gov. Thomas Cuming of accepting and even exacting bribes from the Omaha town company for consideration as territorial capital.

1874 — The military post on the North Loup River was named Fort Hartsuff, in honor of Maj. Gen. George Hartsuff.

Dec. 10

1934 — The athletic advisory board gave formal approval for Omaha University to join the North Central conference.

Dec. 11

1970 — In Wahoo, students at John F. Kennedy College defied 18-degree weather to begin a 30-hour "dig-in," digging the basement for the foundation of a new campus student union.

Dec. 12

1854 — The Nebraska Territory held its first elections.

1871 — Adams County was organized.

1917 — The Rev. Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town in Omaha, officially known as Father Flanagan's Boys' Home.

1919 — The National Park Service acquired land to create Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Dec. 13

1867 — Gen. Christopher Augur, commanding officer of the Army's Department of the Platte, ordered Company E of the 30th Infantry to be stationed at Sidney Barracks.

Dec. 14

1970 — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents directed all student organizations to comply with anti-discrimination policies by Feb. 1 or lose their official sanction.

1984 — Nebraska Attorney General Paul Douglas, who resigned Dec. 26, 1984, was convicted of perjury by a county court jury in Lincoln. The state Supreme Court later overturned the conviction.

Dec. 15

1969 — Durward B. "Woody" Varner was named chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dec. 16

1941 — Peace officers from nine western Nebraska counties met in Sidney and drafted a resolution for a radio communications system for the national defense.

Dec. 17

1934 — The Rev. William J. Corboy resigned as faculty regent of athletics at Creighton University in Omaha. He had held the post since 1914.

Dec. 18

1900 — Meatpacking heir Edward Cudahy Jr. was kidnapped and then ransomed for $25,000 in gold.

Dec. 19

1896 — Sgt. Leodegan Schnyder, a Swiss immigrant who was in the U.S. Army for 53 years, died on his farm near Tobias.

Dec. 20

1854 — Acting Gov. Thomas Cuming announced that the territorial legislature would meet in Omaha.

Dec. 21

1944 — State officials approved a petition to create the Custer Public Power District in Broken Bow.

Dec. 22

1970 — The state school districts reorganization committee approved plans for creating a high school district in Colfax County.

Dec. 23

1934 — The McCook City Council accepts a land donation to serve as a site for McCook Junior College, forerunner of McCook Community College.

Dec. 24

1913 — Joseph Cullen Root, founder of the Omaha-based Modern Woodmen of America fraternal organization, died in Hendersonville, N.C.

1985 — A passer-by discovered the body of a young boy in a roadside ditch near Chester. The town later buried the child, who was eventually identified as 9-year-old Danny Stutzman. His father was convicted of abandoning the body.

Dec. 25

1799 — Mark Izard, an early territorial governor, was born in Lexington, Ky.

1917 — The Rev. Edward Flanagan and 25 boys living at his newly founded home that would eventually be called Boys Town had sauerkraut for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 26

1975 — Arizona State defeated Nebraska in the Fiesta Bowl, breaking the Cornhuskers' six-game bowl winning streak.

Dec. 27

1980 — Nebraska defeated Mississippi State in the Sun Bowl, 31-17.

Dec. 28

1934 — Judge L. B. Day of the state Supreme Court was elected president of the Nebraska Bar Association.

Dec. 29

1913 — Joseph Cullen Root, founder of the Woodmen of America fraternal organization, was buried in Omaha.

Dec. 30

1848 — Fort Childs was renamed Fort Kearny in honor of Brig. Gen. Stephen W. Kearny, who had died a year earlier.

Dec. 31

1885 — A blizzard struck Ogallala.

1974 — Nebraska defeated Florida 13-10 in the Sugar Bowl.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video