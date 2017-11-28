Town council sets disciplinary meeting for local sex shop

A Maine town is holding a disciplinary hearing for a local sex shop after complaints of indecent conduct in the store's viewing booths.
The Kittery Town Council voted unanimously Monday to set up a meeting with Amazing Intimate Essentials. The Portsmouth Herald reports if the town is found responsible, the council could issue a fine or close the viewing booths.
Police Chief James Soucy issued two men citations for allegedly engaging in "indecent conduct together" inside the same viewing booth on Nov. 9.
The shop manager on duty Monday declined to comment. Soucy says there is still an active investigation.
