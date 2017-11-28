President Donald Trump, right, meets with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald, center, and Thomas Begay, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald, center, and Thomas Begay, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

The Latest: McCain: Politicizing Navajo event is an 'insult'

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:00 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

The Latest on President Donald Trump's "Pocahontas" political jab at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is tweeting that President Donald Trump's "politicizing" of a ceremony honoring Native American veterans was "an insult to their sacrifice."

McCain doesn't cite the president by name in his tweet Tuesday. He says the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Navajo Code Talkers for helping secure victory over tyranny and oppression during World War II.

He then adds: "Politicizing these genuine American heroes is an insult to their sacrifice."

During a White House event Monday, Trump revived past mocking comments he's made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claims she made about being part Native American.

Trump said: "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you."

___

1:05 a.m.

Families of Navajo war veterans say they're dumbfounded that President Donald Trump took a political jab at a U.S. senator at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers.

Trump praised the Code Talkers at the White House on Monday. He also turned to a nickname he's often deployed for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: Pocahontas.

Relatives of the Code Talkers say the comment was inappropriate and distracted from the men's work that helped the U.S. win World War II.

Pocahontas is a well-known historical figure who bridged her own Pamunkey Tribe in present-day Virginia with the British in the 1600s.

The largest organization representing American Indians says Trump wrongly turned the name into a derogatory term.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president didn't intend it as a racial slur.

