McCaskill, Blunt back extension for Joplin tornado funding

November 28, 2017 11:55 AM

JOPLIN, Mo.

Missouri's U.S. senators are backing Joplin's request for a deadline extension on several federally funded tornado recovery projects.

The Joplin Globe reports that Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican, wrote to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Monday urging them to take a serious look at Joplin's request. About $1 million in federal funds is at risk if Joplin doesn't receive the extension sought last month.

At issue are repairs to city streets and sidewalks that were pushed back by related federal projects, such as upgrades to the sewer system, which had to be completed first. That resulted in the city missing a deadline.

Joplin has been working to rebuild from a massive 2011 tornado that destroyed a large swath of the city and killed 161 residents.

