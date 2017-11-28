More Politics News

College student elected to Democratic State Committee

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:53 AM

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.

A 20-year-old college junior has been elected the youngest member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Northampton resident Jonathan Goldman was elected Saturday to a two-year term.

Goldman says it's important for young people to be involved in politics. He says one of his goals will be reorganizing the Western Massachusetts Young Democrats, which is inactive.

Goldman is majoring in politics, economics and philosophy at Brandeis University.

