DeVos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a dinner hosted by the Washington Policy Center in Bellevue, Wash. DeVos says college students will soon be able to file their applications for federal student aid through a mobile app. DeVos is pledging to modernize the financial aid applications and make it more accessible and simpler. She spoke Tuesday at a conference of student aid professionals in Orlando, Florida. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo