9-year-old boy accidentally shot while hunting in Missouri

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:24 AM

BERGER, Mo.

A 9-year-old boy is being treated for what police call non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot while hunting in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened about 9 a.m. Sunday in rural Franklin County. Officers called to a wooded area of a farm found the boy with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Family members told police the boy was deer hunting from a tree stand with his father and a family friend.

Investigators believe the boy was leaving the stand and tried to hand his shotgun to the family friend when the butt of the gun hit a rung on the ladder and discharged.

It was the second accidental shooting in eastern Missouri connected to hunting this month.

