Idaho State Police issue drug overdose kit for police dogs

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:16 AM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho State Police has issued an overdose reversal drug that troopers can administer to police dogs that are in danger of inhaling harmful substances during searches.

Sgt. Ken Yount tells KTVB-TV (http://bit.ly/2jslMwc) in a story on Monday that the agency has issued an injectable form of naloxone.

Yount says dogs are trained to sniff out and locate controlled substances.

He says that can include powerful forms of heroin and fentanyl that are up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

He says the rapid, intense sniffing dogs use to locate the drugs could cause them to get a fatal dose.

Each kit for police dogs cost $150. Yount says that so far they haven't had to use one.

