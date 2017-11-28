California Assembly to begin hearings on harassment policies

The state Assembly will begin public hearings Tuesday on its sexual harassment policies, a day after misconduct allegations prompted a member to resign.
Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat, called for the public hearings after women who work in and around California's capital spoke out in October about a culture they believe shields perpetrators and discourages victims from coming forward. Several of those women are set to testify before the six-member Assembly Rules Subcommittee on Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation Prevention and Response.
The first lawmaker resigned Monday as a result of the increased focus on harassment. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Los Angeles stepped down after multiple women accused him or kissing or groping them without consent. Despite stepping down, he said an investigation would've cleared his name.
The hearing will begin with a run-down of the chamber's existing harassment policies and prevention training. Critics charge existing policies are insufficient. Seven women will then offer their perspectives on the Capitol culture.
One of them is Jennifer Kwart, who accused Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza of taking her to a hotel suite and offering her alcohol when she was a 19-year-old intern in his office. Kwart, who now works for Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, first spoke publicly about Mendoza's behavior to the Sacramento Bee. A Mendoza spokesman called the allegations "completely false." A Senate panel stripped Mendoza of his committee chairmanship Monday.
Also set to testify is Samantha Corbin, a lobbyist and co-founder of the "We Said Enough" campaign, which first kicked off the conversation about harassment in Sacramento. Christine Pelosi, chair of the California Democratic Party's women's caucus will also speak.
Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, the subcommittee chair, said she hopes to create an atmosphere where women feel comfortable sharing their stories and offering insight on how the capital culture can be improved.
"No one should be afraid to come to work, and we have that situation right now," she said.
