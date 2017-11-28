More Politics News

Retired ex-officer killed in collision with pursued vehicle

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:57 AM



LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A retired Las Cruces police officer riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a carjacked vehicle.

The Las Cruces Police Departments identified the ex-officer killed in the crash late Monday as J.R. Stewart.

The New Mexico State Police says an SUV involved in the collision was carjacked by two suspects who fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces.

The suspects originally were traveling in a stolen pickup.

According to the State Police, pursuing Border Patrol agents saw the suspects carjack the SUV from a family at gunpoint but lost sight of the vehicle when it exited I-25 in Las Cruces.

The State Police says officers arrested the suspects while they allegedly were trying to carjack another vehicle after the collision.

