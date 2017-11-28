More Politics News

Supreme Court revokes immigration attorney's law license

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:18 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The state Supreme Court has revoked a Milwaukee immigration attorney's law license.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation filed 74 counts of misconduct against Sergio Magana in December 2016. According to the OLR, Magana collected money from clients but often ignored their requests for information about their cases or provided them with false information to make them believe their cases were progressing.

He eventually left his law firm without telling his clients. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated but failed to report the conviction to the OLR.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with a recommendation from a discipline referee to revoke Magana's license, calling the scope of his misconduct "vast and troubling."

A voicemail left at a possible listing for Magana's cellphone wasn't immediately returned.

