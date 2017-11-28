Greek unions call general strike as bailout talks resume

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:11 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's biggest labor unions have called a new general strike next month against bailout-linked austerity policies, as the government launches new talks with its international rescue creditors.

The ADEDY civil servants' union called the Dec. 14 strike, in which private sector unions will participate, to protest against pension and salary cuts, and to demand pay rises and public sector hiring.

Successive Greek governments have slashed spending and salaries, while hiking taxes and curtailing civil service hiring, to secure the bailouts that have kept the country afloat since 2010.

The bailout program is set to end in August 2018, after which Greece must finance itself by selling government bonds.

Tuesday's talks in Athens with bailout creditors focused on energy market reforms. Both sides hope to conclude negotiations by year-end.

