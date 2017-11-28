First lady Melania Trump pauses as a ballerina performs a piece from The Nutcracker behind her among the 2017 holiday decorations in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The First Lady honored 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House.
Trump pushes back, says wife 'truly loves' what she's doing

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:44 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is pushing back against a published report that his wife, Melania, didn't want to be first lady and that he never thought he'd be elected.

Trump tweets Tuesday that his wife is a "great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing."

He says she "always thought" he'd win if he ran for president. Trump says she'd tell everyone that "no doubt, he will win."

Vanity Fair magazine, quoting an anonymous source, reported this week that the first lady didn't want her new role "come hell or high water" and didn't think it would happen.

Trump adds in the tweet that "I also felt I would win" or he wouldn't have sought elected office.

He says the "Country is doing great."

