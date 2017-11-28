More Politics News

Boston city councilor announces run for secretary of state

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:21 AM

BOSTON

A Democratic Boston city councilor has announced a plan to challenge long-time Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin.

Josh Zakim said in his announcement Monday that he wants to bring a more "inclusive environment" to the office.

The 33-year-old Boston attorney says he will use the powers of the office to make government more transparent, establish stronger oversight of businesses, and expand voter rights and access to the polls.

Galvin has faced just one Democratic challenger since he first won the office in 1994. He was last re-elected three years ago, easily defeating Republican and Green-Rainbow candidates.

Galvin responded to Zakim's announcement by saying he stands by his record.

The secretary of state oversees elections, the state archives, public records, securities, and the regulation of Beacon Hill lobbyists.

