Flint, Michigan councilman sentenced in laptop pawning case

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Flint City Councilman Eric Mays looks over paperwork before Judge William H. Crawford arraigns him in Genesee District Court, in Flint, Mich. Mays, accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop nine times, has been ordered to pay $300 and put in a week's worth of service on a sheriff's work detail. Mays learned his punishment Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, after pleading no contest in August to misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File Jake May