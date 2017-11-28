More Politics News

Former lobbyist accused ex-lawmaker of sexual harassment

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:33 AM

PIERRE, S.D.

A former South Dakota lobbyist is trying to block an ex-legislator from receiving a state appointment, alleging he made sexually inappropriate comments to her in 2012.

Tiffany Campbell has emailed every South Dakota senator urging them to block the appointment of Gene Abdallah to the state Board of Pardons and Parole. Abdallah has forcefully denied the allegation.

The Argus Leader reports Campbell says she was discussing legislation with Abadallah at a bar frequented by lobbyists and lawmakers when he asked to go to restroom with her to watch her.

Abdallah, who was representing Sioux Falls' House District 10 at the time, says he never met Campbell. Abdallah says accuses Campbell of using "sleazy and gutter politics" for personal gain. Attorney General Marty Jackley says he's sticking by Abdallah's appointment.

