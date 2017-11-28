A man walks by graffiti that reads "Ratko Mladic" in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A U.N. court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war.
A man walks by graffiti that reads "Ratko Mladic" in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A U.N. court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo
A man walks by graffiti that reads "Ratko Mladic" in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A U.N. court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo

More Politics News

Graffiti, soccer fans hail Mladic after genocide verdict

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

BELGRADE, Serbia

Graffiti hailing Ratko Mladic has appeared in the Serbian capital, reflecting nationalist support for the former Bosnian Serb military chief who was convicted last week of genocide by a U.N. court and sentenced to life in prison.

Mladic's name could be seen Tuesday sprayed in huge letters at several locations in Belgrade, including the downtown area. Mladic has been revered as a hero in some media and by soccer fans.

A small soccer club in northern Serbia last weekend wore T-shirts featuring Mladic.

The surge in support for Mladic after his verdict last Wednesday at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal illustrates persisting divisions in the Balkans after the war in the 1990s.

Mladic was convicted of some of the conflict's worst atrocities, including the massacre of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video