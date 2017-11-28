More Politics News

2 runoffs will fill seats in Mississippi House and Senate

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:03 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Runoff elections are filling two vacant seats in the Mississippi Legislature.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Special-election candidates run without party labels but often disclose their preference.

The runoff in Senate District 10, in Marshall and Tate counties, is between Democrat Sharon Gipson, an attorney who served as a Holly Springs alderwoman, and Neil Whaley of Potts Camp, a businessman who has not revealed his party preference. Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs left the Senate to take another government job.

The runoff in House District 54, in Warren and Yazoo counties, is between Dr. Randy Easterling, who's a family practice physician, and Kevin Ford, an insurance company owner. Republican Alex Monsour left the House to become a Vicksburg alderman. Easterling and Ford are both Republicans from Vicksburg.

