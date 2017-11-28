Macedonian police detain 30 people over parliament invasion

More Politics News

November 28, 2017

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian police say they have detained about 30 people, including a former interior minister, former police officials and opposion conservative lawmakers over an invasion of parliament in April this year.

The public prosecutor's office says it issued an order early Tuesday for 36 people to be detained in connection with the attack by protesters that left more than 100 people injured.

The detained were brought to Skopje's criminal court for questioning and charged with "terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security," which carries a minimum jail sentence of 4 years.

The protesters had stormed the parliament after the country's opposition Social Democrat party and others representing Macedonia's Albanian ethnic minority voted for a new speaker.The protesters attacked journalists and lawmakers, including the opposition leader, Zoran Zaev, now Macedonia's acting prime minister.

