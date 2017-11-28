More Politics News

Erdogan says he reached same 'wavelength' with Trump in call

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a telephone conversation he held with U.S. President Donald Trump last week was the first time in a long while since Turkish and U.S. leaders were on the same "wavelength."

Addressing legislators from his ruling party on Tuesday, Erdogan also said the two leaders would continue to talk in the coming days on issues that include U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey considers terrorists and the network of followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen which Ankara blames for last year's failed coup attempt.

Turkish officials said last week that Trump told Erdogan during their Nov. 24 conversation that the U.S. would end arms supplies to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Erdogan said: "For the first time in a long while, a common wavelength was reached."

