More Politics News

Greek terror squad detains 9 Turks ahead of Erdogan visit

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS, Greece

Greek counter-terrorism police have detained nine Turkish nationals in Athens, in an investigation connected with Turkish militant groups.

The detentions come a week ahead of a scheduled visit to Athens by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A police statement says the Turks — eight men and a woman — were detained in the central Athens areas of Neos Kosmos and Kallithea earlier Tuesday. No further details were available, but police said the operation was linked with past investigations of Turkish militant groups in Greece.

Erdogan's visit, announced Tuesday, is set for Dec. 7-8.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video