Syrian government delegation to arrive in Geneva Wednesday

FILE -- In this Sept. 8, 2014 file photo, members of the Syrian Coalition SNC), Syria's main political opposition group, Haitham al-Maleh, right, Hadi Bahra, the head of the coalition, second right, and Nasr al-Hariri, Secretary-General of the SNC, meet with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby at the league's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Syria's opposition is gathering in Saudi Arabia hoping to close ranks ahead of new negotiations starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, but they are a house divided in ways that enhance Syrian President Bashar Assad's upper hand. Hours before the meeting, a dozen opposition figures resigned.