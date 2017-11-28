Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is being sworn in on Tuesday, ending a months-long election drama that saw the first vote nullified by the country's top court and the second boycotted by the opposition.
Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is being sworn in on Tuesday, ending a months-long election drama that saw the first vote nullified by the country's top court and the second boycotted by the opposition. Ben Curtis AP Photo
The Latest: Kenyan President Kenyatta sworn into 2nd term

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:52 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn into office for a second term in front of thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium after a months-long election controversy.

Kenyatta was sworn in by the chief registrar of the Anne Amadi using a bible which had been used to swear in his father founding President Jomo Kenyatta at independence in 1963.

___

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

___

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters to prevent them from entering the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium, even though four stands behind the VIP area were kept empty.

