President Donald Trump, right, meets with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald, center, and Thomas Begay, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

Families of Navajo Code Talkers decry Trump's political jab

Associated Press

November 28, 2017 03:09 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Families of Navajo war veterans say they're dumbfounded that President Donald Trump took a political jab at a U.S. senator at an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers.

Trump praised the Code Talkers at the White House on Monday. He also turned to a nickname he's often deployed for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: Pocahontas.

Relatives of the Code Talkers say the comment was inappropriate and distracted from the men's work that helped the U.S. win World War II.

Pocahontas is a well-known historical figure who bridged her own Pamunkey Tribe in present-day Virginia with the British in the 1600s.

The largest organization representing American Indians says Trump wrongly turned the name into a derogatory term.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president didn't intend it as a racial slur.

