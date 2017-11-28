More Politics News

Billionaire's massive yacht turned away at Molokai harbor

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

A billionaire was blocked from docking at a Molokai harbor after he tried to visit the island with his massive yacht.

Hawaii News Now reports a group of residents and activists told the vessel's crew on Friday that they were not welcome on Molokai, an island just northwest of Maui.

The $195 million yacht is owned by billionaire tech investor Yuri Milner.

Hawaii activist Loretta Ritte said residents have nothing against visitors. She says those who gathered at the harbor just want to preserve their lifestyle.

Walter Ritte said "anyone with that kind of money to buy such a cruise ship could come" to Molokai "and take control of the whole island."

The activists said Milner and his crew turned around and headed toward Maui.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video