Search continues for leader of Oregon psychiatric hospitals

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:09 AM

EUGENE, Ore.

The Oregon Health Authority hasn't found a new superintendent for the state's psychiatric hospitals after starting its search almost two years ago.

The Register-Guard reported Monday that the superintendent is a top state government position, leading Oregon's two psychiatric hospitals: the 610-bed facility in Salem and the 174-bed facility in Junction City.

Those hospitals employ 1,900 people and have a combined annual budget of $275 million.

Former superintendent Greg Roberts retired April 1 and delayed his retirement three months after the initial recruitment process sputtered in 2016.

Authority officials say they will increase the starting salary for a successful candidate, but they declined to specify by how much.

The most recently chosen candidate leveraged the health authority's interest into a pay raise to stay at their current job.

