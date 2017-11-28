More Politics News

Republicans to caucus to pick speaker nominee

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican lawmakers are gathering to make their pick for House speaker now that the current speaker is moving on to another job.

Speaker Shawn Jasper, a Republican from Hudson, was confirmed last week as the state's next agriculture commissioner. Republicans will caucus on Tuesday to select their nominee to replace him. Democrats will caucus on Wednesday, and the full House will vote on Thursday.

Six Republicans are seeking the job: Jim McConnell of Swanzey, Laurie Sanborn of Bedford, Steve Smith of Charlestown, Gene Chandler of Bartlett, Al Baldasaro of Londonderry and John Burt of Goffstown. One Democrat is running, Steve Shurtleff of Concord.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video