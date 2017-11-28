More Politics News

NY lawmakers plan 2 big hearings on education issues

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 12:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ALBANY, N.Y.

Members of the New York state Assembly are planning two big hearings in coming weeks that focus on critical components of the state's educational system.

The first, on Dec. 5, will focus on how private primary and secondary schools measure student success.

The second hearing, scheduled for Dec. 12, will delve into new higher education scholarship programs. Those include Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Excelsior Scholarship program, which aims to make tuition at a state university or college free for middle-class students.

Both hearings will be held in Albany. They come as lawmakers prepare for the start of the 2018 legislative session in January.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video