Michigan Lt. Governor Calley seeks promotion to top job

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley speaks at the GM-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell news conference in Detroit. Calley will seek a promotion to governor next year, officially launching his long-teased candidacy Tuesday, Nov. 28. Calley is the fourth Republican to run. Gov. Rick Snyder cannot seek a third term due to term limits. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo