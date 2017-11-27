More Politics News

NYC mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:39 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed legislation repealing a 91-year-old law that banned dancing at most nightspots.

In Monday's signing, the Democratic mayor said the law "just didn't make sense." He said "nightlife is part of the New York melting pot that brings people together."

The City Council voted to repeal the law in October. It prohibited dancing in bars and restaurants that didn't have a cabaret license.

Critics say the law originated as a racist attempt to police Harlem's 1920s jazz clubs and was enforced unfairly.

Nightlife advocates hailed the repeal, which goes into effect 30 days from Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video