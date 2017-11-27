CNN's Blitzer fights back against Trump's attack

This combination photo shows CNN's Wolf Blitzer at the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation in New York on May 17, 2017, left, and President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on Dec. 2, 2015. CNN fought back Monday against Trump's latest attack, with anchor Blitzer saying that no matter how many insults, "even the loudest critics can't silence the facts." Over the weekend Trump took a shot at CNN International with a tweet that the network is a source of fake news and poorly represents the United States to the world. File AP Photo