Walker administration, Assembly speaker highlight harassment

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:45 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker's administration is reminding agency leaders about the state's policies on sexual harassment amid a flurry of reports of inappropriate conduct by lawmakers in Congress and in state legislatures.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is also calling a mandatory meeting Tuesday for legislative staff to discuss the process for reporting sexual harassment.

How Walker and the Legislature handle sexual harassment is also becoming a campaign issue. State Rep. Dana Wachs, a Democratic candidate for governor, on Monday said Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature have failed to lead on the issue.

Walker's top aid Scott Neitzel last week sent an email to all cabinet secretaries asking them to review the state's sexual harassment policies with their management and human relations teams.

