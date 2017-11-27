More Politics News

The Latest: Cops probing threat search Colorado high school

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:31 PM

TELLURIDE, Colo.

The Latest on the investigation into threat against a high school in Telluride, Colorado (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Authorities investigating a "Columbine-style threat" made against a high school in a Colorado ski resort town say they didn't find any guns or explosives on the school's grounds during a search of the school.

Members of various law enforcement agencies searched Telluride High School on Monday, a day after a student notified school staff about a possible threat against the school in the town of less than 3,000 people.

The Telluride Marshal's Department says one student was taken into protective custody on Sunday. A rifle and a handgun were found in that person's home.

The department says a threat was being discussed on Snapchat to shoot students at the school on Monday. They later discovered another threat to detonate explosives around the school.

Classes were canceled Monday but the school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

_____

12:50 p.m.

One student has been taken into custody and at least five others are being questioned as authorities investigate what they called a "Columbine-style threat" against a high school in a Colorado ski resort town.

Telluride High School was closed Monday as various law enforcement agencies searched the building in the Rocky Mountain town of less than 3,000 residents.

The Telluride Marshal's Department says in a statement a student notified school staff about a possible threat Sunday afternoon.

It says investigators learned about a threat being discussed on Snapchat to shoot students at the school on Monday.

They later discovered another threat to detonate explosives around the school.

The department says a rifle and handgun were found in the home of the Telluride High student taken into custody.

