Police say man shot, killed on Tennessee city bus

Police in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed on a city bus.
Metro Nashville Police say 18-year-old Antonio S. Jones faces a homicide charge in Monday's shooting of an 18-year-old acquaintance.
Police say the victim apparently had dated Jones' family member, and the men exchanged few words Monday before the shooting.
Police say Jones and his girlfriend, carrying an infant, fled in opposite directions when the bus stopped. Officers detained the girlfriend and Jones turned himself in.
In July, a state law forced local governments to let handgun-carry permit holders bring guns on their buses.
Tennessee residents must be 21 years old to get permits, except for 18- to 20-year-olds who serve or have served in the military.
Police haven't said whether the 18-year-old Jones had a permit.
