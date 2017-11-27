More Politics News

Police say man shot, killed on Tennessee city bus

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:46 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed on a city bus.

Metro Nashville Police say 18-year-old Antonio S. Jones faces a homicide charge in Monday's shooting of an 18-year-old acquaintance.

Police say the victim apparently had dated Jones' family member, and the men exchanged few words Monday before the shooting.

Police say Jones and his girlfriend, carrying an infant, fled in opposite directions when the bus stopped. Officers detained the girlfriend and Jones turned himself in.

In July, a state law forced local governments to let handgun-carry permit holders bring guns on their buses.

Tennessee residents must be 21 years old to get permits, except for 18- to 20-year-olds who serve or have served in the military.

Police haven't said whether the 18-year-old Jones had a permit.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

View More Video