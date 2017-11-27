Mexico Treasury Secretary announces presidential bid

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, right, shakes hands with outgoing Treasury Secretary Jose Antonio Meade at a press conference to announce changes to the president's cabinet at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Mexico's president has accepted Meade's resignation, a move that opens up a path for the former secretary to become the presidential candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party in July 1 elections. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo