Walker slated to join Trump Jr., others at conference

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:30 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is the only elected official slated to speak so far at a conference next month in West Palm Beach, Florida, that is attracting some well-known conservatives.

Walker's scheduled appearance at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit drew criticism Monday from Democrats who say he is aligning himself with extreme and divisive political figures.

Other confirmed speakers include Donald Trump Jr., short-lived White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci and Sebastian Gorka, a national security aide whose hard-line views on immigration and terrorism caused discord inside and outside the White House.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning says Walker is "sharing events with white supremacists, advocates of political violence, fake-news conspiracy theorists and ring-wing extremists."

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says the Democratic criticism is a "shameful, petty attack" meant to silence conservative students.

