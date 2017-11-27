More Politics News

Female Idaho lawmakers call for sexual harassment training

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOISE, Idaho

Female state legislators are calling for mandatory sexual harassment training inside the Idaho Statehouse.

Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy said Monday the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations surfacing in governments and businesses around the country inspired her to reach out to legislative leaders.

Troy, a Republican from Genesee, says 13 other female lawmakers have since signed the letter asking for better training to prevent inappropriate behavior. This includes Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Republican Rep. Maxine Bell of Jerome —who co-chairs the state's influential budget-setting legislative panel.

Idaho lawmakers undergo mandatory ethics training every year. Troy says it could be feasible to add a sexual harassment component to that training for lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers.

Following allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, harassment complaints have arisen in at least 11 state legislatures.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

    Senator Al Franken (D-MN) provided reporters with a short statement on Nov. 27, days after the first sexual misconduct allegation against him surfaced. Franken says he's trying to take responsibility and will cooperate completely with the ethics investigation.

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes
Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

View More Video