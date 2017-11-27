Family of student slain in police shooting settles lawsuits

FILE - This May 22, 2013 file photo shows Andrea Rebello's casket being carried after her funeral service at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The Robello family has settled lawsuits for $4.5 million the death of the Hofstra University student, killed by police while being used as a human shield in a 2013 shooting. The Nassau County Legislature on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, voted to approve the payouts. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo